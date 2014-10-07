Aggressive bets on Polish rate cuts overlook economic revival

WARSAW (Reuters) - Markets are pricing in aggressive interest rate cuts in Poland, disregarding comments from central bankers and the strength of domestic demand, which shows little need for a strong stimulus.

Demand growing at the fastest pace in nearly four years, unemployment at a four-year low and EU funds expected to fuel investment next year hardly endorse a case for the central bank to make deep cuts in its benchmark interest rate.

But forward agreements PLNFRA are pricing in falls of nearly 100 basis points from the official rate’s current all-time low of 2.50 percent over the next six months.

Advocates of such easing focus on Poland having one of the highest interest rates in Europe, the deepest fall in consumer prices in over three decades and a decline in industrial output in August, believing central bankers will think the same.

However, the policymakers’ comments suggest otherwise.

Hitherto described by analysts as an uber-dove for her unrelenting support for cuts, Elzbieta Chojna-Duch, shifted her stance in September, saying excessive rate cuts could discourage savings and stoke asset bubbles.

Asked about markets’ expectations for 100 basis points in cuts, Chojna-Duch told a Reuters investment summit: “I do not know on what basis the market is pricing in such a scale of easing.”

Key swing-voter Jerzy Hausner took the same tack last month, saying he was “not fully convinced” that one should stoke growth and inflation by lowering rates.

The central bank will announce its rate decision and hold a conference on the policy outlook on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters expect a quarter point cut.

“Thinking further out, we still find it difficult to pencil in more than 2 x 25 basis points of cuts,” said Peter Attard Montalto, an economist at Nomura.

“Ms Chojna-Duch would fall out at 2.00 percent according to her latest rhetoric, as would Mr Hausner, meaning that, at best, there might be only four votes to continue cutting,” he said.

Rate-setter Andrzej Rzonca is openly opposed to rate cuts. Fellow policymaker Jan Winiecki has said earlier this year there was no need to cut rates and he was against easing in 2013.

Also central bankers Andrzej Kazmierczak and Adam Glapinski, nominated to the Council by the late twin brother of the opposition leader, are unlikely to back aggressive cuts given their opposition to easing last year.

This would leave Governor Marek Belka, who has a casting vote in case of a tie-up, Anna Zielinska-Glebocka, Andrzej Bratkowski and Jerzy Osiatynski without a majority even if they all decided aggressive easing was justified.

CONTRAST

In late 2012, the central bank initially held back from cuts but later delivered 225 basis points in easing, which exceeded the expectations of many market players.

However, profound differences between now and then mean such a scenario is unlikely to be repeated.

In late 2012, domestic demand and investment were contracting, private consumption growth stalled and the government was trying to squeeze within a public debt threshold.

In contrast, this year domestic demand grew by an annual 5.1 percent in the second quarter, the highest rate in nearly four years. This was coupled with a 2.8 percent rise in private consumption and an 8.4 percent rise in investment.

Investment will get an additional boost next year as a new allocation of European Union development funds starts to flow in, said Marcin Mrowiec, chief economist at Bank Pekao, who expects 50 basis points in cuts by end-March next year.

There is also a sharp contrast in labor market dynamics. In early 2013, unemployment hit a six-year high of 14.4 percent. It has now fallen to 11.5 percent, a four-year low.

Ignacy Morawski, an economist at PBP Bank, said labor market data were to some extent weakening the case for his forecast of 100 basis points in cuts by end-March next year.

“The data on unemployment, which are very good, lower the likelihood of this scenario,” Morawski said.

Then there is corporate credit, which stalled at the turn of 2012 and 2013 but is now growing faster than 5 percent, central bank data show, far above the 0.6 percent annual rate in the Czech Republic.

Government finances are also healthier now. Lower-than-expected budget revenue coupled with the risk of breaching a debt threshold forced the government to tighten its finances in late 2012, opening the way for deeper interest rate cuts.

Now, the budget is running 12.2 billion zlotys ($3.7 billion), or 0.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), ahead of planned execution.

A pension overhaul that came into force this year lowered public debt and opened previously unavailable space for more fiscal spending. The government has already announced plans for a fiscal stimulus of about 0.2 percent of GDP next year.

On the other hand, rate cuts save the central bank and the government money in lower costs of monetary policy and cheaper borrowing. But these arguments have so far not gained much traction among most central bankers.

“Does it make sense for the MPC to overreact now and later hurry with changing rates in the opposite direction?,” said Bank Pekao’s Mrowiec.