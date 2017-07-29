Polish central banker Lon says rates likely to stay flat in 2018

WARSAW (Reuters) - Interest rates in Poland will likely stay unchanged at current all-time lows until the end of 2018, interest-rate setter Eryk Lon was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"I think it is rather likely ... that interest rates will remain at their current level also in 2018," Lon told the Parkiet daily newspaper. "Inflation pressure is not very significant."

"We also need investment to become more dynamic. Current and foreseeable economic data encourage (us) rather to keep rates at a stable level for a longer period of time," he said.

Lon's stance echoes that of central bank Governor Adam Glapinski, who this month said he would support interest rates remaining stable until the end of 2018.

Poland's 10-member rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) has held the benchmark interest rate unchanged at an all-time low of 1.50 percent since a 50 basis point cut in March 2015.

Inflation eased to 1.5 percent year on year in June and the central bank expects it to remain "moderate" over the coming quarters. The bank targets inflation at 2.5 percent.