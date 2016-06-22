FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish central bank says ready for potential Brexit turbulences
June 22, 2016

Polish central bank says ready for potential Brexit turbulences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's central bank stands ready to supply or absorb financial sector liquidity in case of potential market turbulences in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, non-voting board member Anna Trzecinska said on Wednesday.

Asked about Britain's Thursday vote whether to exit the European Union, she said: "We are always ready, for any contingency. Whether is it is Brexit or other turbulences on financial markets."

"We have all instruments, either supplying or absorbing liquidity," she said. "I suggest we keep calm ... I can guarantee the central bank is ready, has the instruments."

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
