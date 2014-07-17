FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seven people die in Poland after falling into cesspit
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 17, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

Seven people die in Poland after falling into cesspit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Seven people in Poland were killed after falling into a septic tank where they were overcome by toxic gas, rescue services said on Thursday.

“One person fell into the septic tank while emptying it and the others were trying to rescue this person and also fell in,” Magdalena Bilinska, a spokeswoman for the local fire service, told TVN24 broadcaster.

“We can confirm seven deaths and one person in very grave condition,” she said.

The survivor, a woman, was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital. The incident happened in the village of Karczowka, in western Poland.

Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.