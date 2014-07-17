Seven people die in Poland after falling into cesspit

WARSAW (Reuters) - Seven people in Poland were killed after falling into a septic tank where they were overcome by toxic gas, rescue services said on Thursday.

“One person fell into the septic tank while emptying it and the others were trying to rescue this person and also fell in,” Magdalena Bilinska, a spokeswoman for the local fire service, told TVN24 broadcaster.

“We can confirm seven deaths and one person in very grave condition,” she said.

The survivor, a woman, was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital. The incident happened in the village of Karczowka, in western Poland.