Poland to create $1.6 billion fund to help industries including mining

WARSAW (Reuters) - A special investment fund designed in part to help rescue troubled Polish miner Kompania Weglowa will have around 6 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion) in assets, deputy treasury minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said.

The treasury ministry decided to set up the fund after Kompania Weglowa (KW), the European Union’s biggest coal producer, failed to attract private or strategic investors, leaving it on the brink of bankruptcy.

“We consider an ultimate amount of around 6 billion zlotys as a reasonable size for the fund,” Kowalczyk told Reuters.

The fund would be capitalized in two phases, he said.

In the first instance, 1.5 billion zlotys would be invested by the end of August, 1.3 billion zlotys of it from state bank BGK and the rest from state investment vehicle PIR.

Taking an equity stake in KW would help plug the immediate cash shortfall at the miner after its chief executive said last week that it needs new investment by the end of August. The company has been struggling with low coal prices and rising costs.

The second phase of investment would be brought into the fund, to be called the Polish Companies Investment Fund (FIPP), in the next 3-6 months, Kowalczyk added.

The type of fund being created can put up to 20 percent of its funds into one investment. This means that FIPP could spend up to around 1.2 billion zlotys on the mining industry.

Kowalczyk declined to identify the companies being lined up to invest in the fund in the second phase, but he said they included the biggest listed firms in Poland and their contributions to the fund could be in cash or in non-cash assets.

“We held a meeting with the biggest listed companies , during which we presented the fund’s investment policy,” Kowalczyk said, adding that the companies had been asked to present their proposals by the end of last week.

Treasury Minister Andrzej Czerwinski said that Poland’s biggest state-run power firms, the insurer PZU and banks could become involved.

Two sources told Reuters that Poland’s biggest bank PKO BP was not invited to the talks on investing in the fund. PKO BP declined to comment. A spokesman for PZU also declined to comment.

Kowalczyk said BGK, the state bank, will receive an injection of capital by the end of September to help it cover its investment in the fund.

Kowalczyk said he expected the fund to provide a return at mininum 10 percent in the next few years.

“I believe that FIPP could turn out a very good investment in the next few years,” Kowalczyk said.

He said that the fund would have a diversified portfolio of investments that might include Baltic ferry operators.