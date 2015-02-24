Polish PM's economic aide critical of mining deal with unions

WARSAW (Reuters) - A deal between the state and coal miners to end strikes are superficial, but a thorough reform of the loss-making sector is not a task for a government facing elections, the prime minister’s top economic advisor said.

Looking to end a potentially costly strike, the government agreed last month to scrap plans to close four mines at Europe’s biggest coal producer Kompania Weglowa (KW) and possibly merge some operations with state-controlled energy firms.

Janusz Lewandowski told Reuters he had nothing against state-run utilities buying selected mines from struggling coal companies, but the process needed to be voluntary.

“These agreements are rather shallow and incomplete,” said Lewandowski, a former EU budget commissioner who now heads the prime minister’s Economic Council.

“They may be, but do not have to be, a seed for modernization. The alternative was blazing up the whole of Silesia (in strikes), which would be exceedingly costly for the region.”

Poland announced in January it would shut down the four KW mines in the southern Silesia region, leaving some 5,000 workers without jobs.

The government, which faces a parliamentary election in the autumn, said at the time that the alternative was bankruptcy for the state-run company. But it rapidly retreated after protests by the powerful trades unions.

Asked about media reports of loss-making mines being allowed to run for years, Lewandowski said: “These are Polish relics of socialism (...) These are reform tasks, which one undertakes if one has a fresh election mandate, and not when one is in the election year.”

Polish state-controlled utility Tauron said in January it was interested in buying one of KW’s mines and there has been speculation that other public energy firms might step in to acquire KW assets.

“Nothing should be done by force. If it was to take place based on economic grounds convincing, for example, for Tauron, then yes,” said Lewandowski, when asked if this was a possibility.

“One should not make the energy sector happy by handing it mines. The energy sector is a restructuring task in itself.”

Asked if selling unrestructured mines to financially sound state-run firms was not like spreading a disease, Lewandowski said: “It is. I would prefer that the problems of one sector would not be transferred to another sector in this way.”

Last year, state-controlled, but listed, coking coal producer JSW bought a KW mine for $500 million. But a fall in coal prices aggravated problems in the sector and led to a steep decline in the valuation of mines.

Earlier this month, JSW warned that it could face collapse if a strike by miners, triggered by plans to cut costs, had continued. The protest ended when the CEO resigned.

($1 = 3.6889 zlotys)