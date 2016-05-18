FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2016 / 2:03 PM / a year ago

Poland says needs more time to resolve constitutional crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland needs more time to solve a constitutional court deadlock, a deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday, after the European Union’s executive had given Warsaw until Monday to make significant progress in resolving the crisis.

The EU executive launched its inquiry into whether the rule of law is under threat in Poland after a new nationalist-minded government sought changes in the country’s constitutional court that critics said undermined democratic checks and balances.

This has led to an effective paralysis of the tribunal, which has become the focus of heated political dispute.

“We certainly need more time ..., for example legislative changes require parliamentary work, so it seems that Monday can be seen as an auxiliary date, not an ultimatum for sure,” Konrad Szymanski told reporters.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski

