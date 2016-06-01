Poland says ready to talk 'anti-crisis scenarios' in EU rule of law spat: PAP

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland stands ready to discuss anti-crisis scenarios with the European Commission, but cannot accept all of its proposals regarding the government's attempted top court reform, Poland's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.

In a growing standoff between Brussels and the bloc's largest eastern member, the European Union's executive on Wednesday adopted a formal stance critical of the rule of law in Poland.

"We remain ready to discuss anti-crisis scenarios (with the European Commission), but that does not mean that we can agree to all detailed solutions (proposed by the Commission)," Konrad Szymanski told state news agency PAP.

"(The solutions) must be in line with the parliamentary majority's expectations and that is the most important thing."