Polish justice minister says EU rule of law opinion 'one-sided'

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union executive arm's critical opinion on the rule of law in Poland adopted on Wednesday is "one-sided," Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said.

Brussels and Warsaw have held a series of high-level talks in recent days aimed at soothing a dispute over the Polish government's attempted top court reform, but failed to resolve the row.

"I am surprised and saddened by the statement of the European Commission, which have had an intensive talks with the Polish government," Ziobro said. "The European Commission have had a chance to see that the government was looking for a compromise."

"It's a one-sided opinion, showing a distorted image, despite the European Commission's awareness of what the situation looks like."