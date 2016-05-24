Poland says close to compromise with EU over constitutional tribunal

WARSAW (Reuters) - Warsaw is close to finding a compromise with the European Commission over the conflict around the Constitutional Tribunal, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Konrad Szymanski said on Tuesday.

“It seems that we’re close to finding solutions which meet law and political system expectations of the parliamentary majority ... and on the other hand fit in the rule of law criterions,” Szymanski told reporters.

The deputy head of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, will meet Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo on Tuesday to discuss government moves on the judiciary that have raised EU concerns about the rule of law.