Kremlin spokesman calls Polish comments on Smolensk crash 'groundless'
#World News
March 14, 2016 / 10:16 AM / in 2 years

Kremlin spokesman calls Polish comments on Smolensk crash 'groundless'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov arrives for the opening of the Army-2015 International Military-Technical Forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, in this file photo dated Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday described as groundless and unobjective an assertion by Poland’s defense minister that foul play was behind a 2010 plane crash that killed the then Polish president.

He said the circumstances of the crash were well known and had been the subject of official investigations.

“Based on all that, we can call such statements groundless, unobjective, and not having anything in common with the real circumstances of this tragedy,” Peskov said.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

