FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland "totally relaxed" about Japan FX policy: finance minister
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 15, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 5 years ago

Poland "totally relaxed" about Japan FX policy: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Poland is relaxed about easy monetary policies in countries like Japan, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on Friday, ahead of a meeting of G20 finance ministers where “currency wars” will be high on the agenda.

“We are comfortable with accommodative monetary policies in countries like Japan as we think it is suitable for the current cycle in the world economy,” Rostowski told a conference in London.

“(These policies) are directed at the domestic monetary and macro economic conditions. We are totally relaxed about it and we can’t see why anyone else is worried.”

Finance officials from the G20, of which Poland is not a member, are holding meetings in Moscow starting on Friday after a recent high profile discussion about countries’ deliberate weakening of currencies.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.