Poland "totally relaxed" about Japan FX policy: finance minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Poland is relaxed about easy monetary policies in countries like Japan, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on Friday, ahead of a meeting of G20 finance ministers where “currency wars” will be high on the agenda.

“We are comfortable with accommodative monetary policies in countries like Japan as we think it is suitable for the current cycle in the world economy,” Rostowski told a conference in London.

“(These policies) are directed at the domestic monetary and macro economic conditions. We are totally relaxed about it and we can’t see why anyone else is worried.”

Finance officials from the G20, of which Poland is not a member, are holding meetings in Moscow starting on Friday after a recent high profile discussion about countries’ deliberate weakening of currencies.