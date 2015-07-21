EBRD buys into Polish media group Cyfrowy's bond issue

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) [EBRD.UL] said on Tuesday it had bought into Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat’s CPS.WA 1 billion zloty ($265 million) bond issue.

The bank, which holds a 4.9 per cent stake in Cyfrowy, did not specify how much it had invested.

Cyfrowy, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, has placed the issue with 52 investors, including investment and pension funds. The bonds are due to mature on July 21, 2021, but Cyfrowy said it might buy them out earlier.

The bonds will be listed on the Warsaw bourse’s GPW.WA debt market Catalyst.

