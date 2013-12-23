Poland may issue U.S., euro debt in first quarter: deputy minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland may issue U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated debt in the first quarter of 2014, Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk told Reuters in an interview.

He also said that the nomination of three additional members to the central bank’s rate-setting panel was likely to take place in 2015.

Kowalczyk said the euro-denominated bond will most likely be worth at least one billion euros, while the dollar bond could be less than $1 billion.

He added that next year Poland may make its debut on other foreign markets. The country has issued foreign debt in euros and Japanese yen this year.

Poland has so far financed 20 percent of its borrowing needs for next year at 131.8 billion zlotys ($43.33 billion) and plans to complete the borrowing by July 2014.

“The biggest part of borrowing needs is due in the first four months of 2014”, Kowalczyk said. “One should expect significant issues on the domestic market then”.

He said the ministry plans to give primary dealers the possibility of lending bonds from the ministry to soothe the market impact of the overhaul of the pension system which is expected to come into force early in 2014.

“We are now working on such a mechanism and want to agree on it with the market by mid-January”, Kowalczyk said.

As part of the pension overhaul, privately managed pension funds will transfer their holdings of state bonds worth about 127 billion zlotys ($41.75 billion) to the budget to reduce state debt.

Around 30 percent of Poland’s debt is denominated in foreign currencies and the pension overhaul will increase this figure to above 35 percent.

ZLOTY

Kowalczyk said the ministry has been selling a higher than usual amount of euros via the state-bank BGK in December, confirming earlier reports from traders.

“BGK consistently converts currencies coming from the EU and nothing more than this”, he said. “However, it is a fact that there is a slightly higher than average need for payments from EU funds in December.”

Before 2012, some market players shorted the zloty weaker near the end of the year, threatening to inflate the country’s foreign debt beyond 55 percent of gross domestic product, which would trigger sanctions under Polish law that could make the currency even weaker.

“There is no reason for any non-standard activity of BGK on forex markets,” Kowalczyk said, adding the was currently no risk of a breach of the 55 percent threshold.

Poland has switched to using the average level of the zloty instead of the year-end level in its debt rules since last year, largely removing the incentive for any aggressive end-of-year trade.

Kowalczyk also said that an amendment to the central bank law introducing staggered terms of policymakers would likely be sent to parliament in October next year.

Last month, the finance ministry presented initial plans to introduce staggered terms, a move which would involve appointing three new policymakers. This could potentially tilt the balance of power on the bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC), which currently has 10 members.

“I think that the appointment of the three new MPC members may take place in 2015,” Kowalczyk said.

Kowalczyk added that next year’s central budget deficit could be lower than the 47.7 billion zlotys plan.

“If increased consumption adds to exports (in driving growth), Poland’s budget revenues will grow and reduce the budget deficit in 2014.” ($1 = 3.0421 Polish zlotys)