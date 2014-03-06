EIB says support for Ukraine could total 3 billion euros

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank’s long-term investments in Ukraine, part of a package of European support for Kiev’s new leadership, could total 3 billion euros ($4.12 billion) if Ukraine meets financial conditions, the EIB’s president said.

Speaking at an event in Warsaw, Werner Hoyer, EIB Group President, said the bank’s focus in Ukraine would be on supporting a 1.5 billion euro pipeline project aimed at reducing Kiev’s dependence on imported Russian energy. ($1 = 0.7278 euros)