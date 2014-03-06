FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EIB says support for Ukraine could total 3 billion euros
#World News
March 6, 2014 / 1:14 PM / 4 years ago

EIB says support for Ukraine could total 3 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank’s long-term investments in Ukraine, part of a package of European support for Kiev’s new leadership, could total 3 billion euros ($4.12 billion) if Ukraine meets financial conditions, the EIB’s president said.

Speaking at an event in Warsaw, Werner Hoyer, EIB Group President, said the bank’s focus in Ukraine would be on supporting a 1.5 billion euro pipeline project aimed at reducing Kiev’s dependence on imported Russian energy. ($1 = 0.7278 euros)

Reporting by Michal Janusz

