More than 150 Poles hospitalized after taking drug: police
#World News
July 12, 2015 / 10:14 AM / 2 years ago

More than 150 Poles hospitalized after taking drug: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - More than 150 people have been hospitalized after taking a drug called “strongman” in southern Poland, police said on Sunday.

Patients, many of them from the town of Katowice in the industrial Silesia region, started coming in on Thursday, the force added.

Strongman, once considered a legal “designer drug”, was added to the country’s list of banned narcotics at the beginning of July.

Three people have been detained on suspicion of dealing and could each face up to 10 years in prison, police officer Adam Jachimczak told Reuters.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens

