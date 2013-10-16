EBRD ready to counter market risks in Poland pension overhaul

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s overhaul of private pension funds may cause a withdrawal of foreign capital from its financial markets in the short term, and the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development is ready to help plug the gap by investing in public share offers, the bank said.

The government in Warsaw has drafted legislation that will shift a large chunk of the private pension funds’ assets to the state, a change it says will bring down public debt, but which critics have called a de facto nationalization.

Some in the market say the planned change will drastically curtail the funds’ role as active investors in Polish stocks and make it difficult to drum up interest in initial public offerings (IPOs) over the next few months.

Manfred Schepers, chief financial officer for the EBRD EBRD.UL, did not criticize the government’s pension plan, but he did say markets would need time to adjust to the new reality.

“The reform has a big fiscal benefit, while the risk is that because of the transition period that will take place now there will be a withdrawal of funds also on the private sector capital market,” Schepers told Reuters in an interview.

“This transition period is a phase of fragility,” he said. “We see our help and support needed in this period.”

“To build a strong private capital market we have supported IPOs in Poland and we will continue to do so and I believe this is especially important in the current period of change in the pension system.”

The bank, owned by 64 governments and the EU, has been an influential player in central and eastern Europe since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, helping spur development of key sectors like banking, energy and telecoms.

It said last week it would buy a stake of up to 7.5 percent in Poland’s state-owned freight company PKP Cargo in its initial public offering (IPO) later this month. That may be followed by privatization of Poland’s last remaining state utility Energa.

“Regarding Energa we are still in a phase of potentially looking at an EBRD role in the IPO, but no decision has been taken yet,” Schepers said.

“We think it is quite an important step forward in the government’s strategy to privatize the energy sector. This is a strategy for which we have repeatedly expressed support.”

The bank, however, has reduced its activity in Poland steadily, judging the economy sufficiently mature to obtain financing from other, mostly private investors. Last year it invested about 700 million euros ($945.24 million) and it expects that to decline to about 600 million euro in 2013.

The number of new share offers in Poland has also slackened off due both to the uncertainty created by the pension reform and a slowdown over the past year in what has been one of Europe’s most robust economies since the financial crisis.

“We expect that next year the level of (our) investment will be slightly lower than this year,” Schepers said.

“Many foreign investors are already interested in the country and we can serve as a co-investor. It also means that Poland does not need the money as much as it did in the past, although many investment needs remain.”

The EBRD expects Poland’s economy to grow by 1.2 percent this year and to accelerate to 2 percent in 2014.

“The expectation is now that the 2 percent will be slightly upgraded when we release our new forecast on November 11. One of the reasons is the stabilization in the euro zone,” Schepers said.

($1 = 0.7406 euros)