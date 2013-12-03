FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Vinals sees room for further ECB rate changes: paper
December 3, 2013 / 9:07 PM / 4 years ago

IMF's Vinals sees room for further ECB rate changes: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Monetary Fund's Financial Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department Jose Vinals speaks during an interview with Reuters at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Tokyo October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) still has room for further interest rates changes to stimulate Europe’s sluggish economic growth, International Monetary Fund representative Jose Vinals was quoted as saying in an interview published on Tuesday.

“In my view the ECB may change rates even further to accelerate the European economy’s recovery,” Vinals told Rzeczpospolita daily.

“Inflation is low, significantly below 2 percent, while the economy needs cheap money to recover. The recovery is very slow while unemployment stays at a dangerously high level,” he said.

The IMF and the newspaper clarified later on Tuesday that Vinals gave the interview on November 8.

ECB president Mario Draghi said last month that the central bank was “technically ready” for negative rates, if the economy warranted them.

Those comments came at a news conference after the ECB on November 7 cut its main refinancing rate to a record low 0.25 percent and kept the deposit rate at zero.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

