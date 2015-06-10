FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oaktree Capital and Pimco buy 41.6 percent stake in Poland's Echo Investment
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 10, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

Oaktree Capital and Pimco buy 41.6 percent stake in Poland's Echo Investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Investment funds of Oaktree Capital Management and Pimco finalised a deal to jointly buy a 41.6 percent stake in Polish business space developer Echo Investment ECH.WA, they said on Wednesday.

Oaktree Capital and Pimco also said they will without delay launch a tender offer to raise their stake in the firm formerly controlled by Polish billionaire Michal Solowow’s to 66 percent, in line with the requirements of Polish law.

The tender offer will be guaranteed by Poland’s top insurance firm PZU PZU.WA.

Echo Investment’s market capitalization stands at $775 million making it one of the largest real estate transactions in Poland’s history.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.