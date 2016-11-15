FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Polish central budget deficit at 45 percent of 2016 plan after October
November 15, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

Polish central budget deficit at 45 percent of 2016 plan after October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's central budget deficit after October reached 45 percent of the full-year plan of 54.7 billion zlotys ($13.3 billion), the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry also said that tax revenues were up 7.5 percent year-on-year in the January-October period, while value added tax (VAT) revenue increased by 7.6 percent.

The central budget deficit is a narrower measure than the general government deficit, which includes budget balances of local governments and various state agencies.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
