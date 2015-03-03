Polish central bank has 'huge' space to cut rates: Deputy PM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s is in no risk of excessive credit growth and the central bank should cut interest rates, currently among the highest in Europe, to free up development, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said.

Piechocinski, the leader of Poland’s center-right PSL junior coalition partner, also said he disapproved of any merging the country’s energy firms, saying this would risk hurting competition.

In an interview with Reuters, he also said steel giant ArcelorMittal planned to invest in Poland to boost its output of hot-rolled steel.

“The economy is surely not at risk of investment overheating, so keeping interest rates at one on the highest levels in Europe is irrational, because it may hurt development,” Piechocinski said.

Asked whether the central bank was capable of cutting rates in March by more than the standard 25 basis points, he said:

“It seems that there is a huge space here for such bold action.”

The central bank started its interest rate meeting on Tuesday and will announce its decision on Wednesday.

Central bank Governor Marek Belka said on Feb. 4 that a March rate cut was likely and on Feb. 19 that data showed scope for some reduction.

ENERGY, STEEL

Poland is considering a consolidation of the country’s energy sector. Sources told Reuters that a plan is under way to merge the biggest power producer PGE with smaller rival Energa, and second-largest energy group Tauron with Enea.

But Piechocinski said he was skeptical of consolidation in the sector.

“If one chooses to create so called national champions with an extremely dominating role, then one has to be aware that this will be a threat to competition and we will surely not widen the competitive market.”

He said a possible justification for consolidation in the sector would be taking over foreign firms, but there were no such plans in the next couple of years.

Regarding ArcelorMittal, Piechocinski said the steelmaker has a plan to expand its operations in Poland by increasing the output of hot-rolled steel.

“We have such plans and ArcelorMittal also has such plans,” he said. “This is tied primarily with the large (modernization) program for the Krakow Nowa Huta ironworks.”

Piechocinski declined to says how big the potential investment could be.

Poland recorded a 17-percent rise in steel sales last year, the highest in Europe. Ten percentage points from the rise has been met by imports, he said.