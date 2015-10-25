Polish opposition Law and Justice ahead in election: exit poll

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s conservative opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party was ahead of the ruling Civic Platform (PO) as voting ended in Sunday’s parliamentary election, an exit poll by IPSOS showed.

The exit poll showed PiS winning with 39.1 percent of the vote, while the Civic Platform had 23.4 percent.

If the exit poll proves correct, PiS would have a small parliamentary majority that would allow it to govern alone.

A victory by PiS is seen ending nearly a decade of economic and political stability in Poland and may push the country of 38 million away from the European mainstream.