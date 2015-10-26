FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says wants to keep close ties with Poland
October 26, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says wants to keep close ties with Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants to retain a close partnership with Poland, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday after the eurosceptic Law and Justice party (PiS) claimed victory in the Polish election on Sunday.

“Germany and Poland, our two peoples, have become closer partners and friends - not just on the level of political cooperation, but above all in the relationships between the peoples ... and we want that to remain the case,” Seibert told a government news conference.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin

