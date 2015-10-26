Kremlin says respects Poland's election results, regrets ties not best

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it respected Poland’s election results, in which the right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS) secured victory, and added Russia regrets bilateral relations between Moscow and Warsaw are not in good shape.

“Russia has always stood for good and mutually beneficial relations with Poland,” the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists on a conference call.

“We want them now as well, but as we say, you cannot force love. We’re counting on political wisdom in terms of gradual normalization of our relations and giving them a more benign character.”