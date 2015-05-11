FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish president is runner-up in first round vote: official results
May 11, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Polish president is runner-up in first round vote: official results

Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski gives a speech after the announcement of the first exit polls in the first round of the Polish presidential elections, at his election campaign headquarters in Warsaw, Poland May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski was pushed into a second place spot by a conservative challenger in Sunday’s presidential election, and must now face him in a run-off on May 24, official results showed on Tuesday.

The results put Komorowski on 33.77 percent of the vote, behind conservative Andrzej Duda on 34.76 percent.

Pawel Kukiz, a rock musician, was third on 20.80 percent, the results showed. Opinion polls before the vote had shown Komorowski with a comfortable lead.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Chris Reese

