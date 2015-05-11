Polish president is runner-up in first round vote: official results

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski was pushed into a second place spot by a conservative challenger in Sunday’s presidential election, and must now face him in a run-off on May 24, official results showed on Tuesday.

The results put Komorowski on 33.77 percent of the vote, behind conservative Andrzej Duda on 34.76 percent.

Pawel Kukiz, a rock musician, was third on 20.80 percent, the results showed. Opinion polls before the vote had shown Komorowski with a comfortable lead.