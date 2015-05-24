FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Close of voting, exit poll delayed in Poland's presidential election
May 24, 2015 / 7:09 PM / 2 years ago

Close of voting, exit poll delayed in Poland's presidential election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Voting in Poland’s presidential election was extended by an hour and a half to 2030 GMT on Sunday in a southern district where an 80-year-old woman died at a polling station, and the release of exit polls was delayed until the same time, the electoral committee said.

“The local electoral committee decided to announce a break in the voting. The election blackout is extended to 2230 (local time),” the head of the committee said.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

