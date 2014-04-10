FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche put EBRD's 2.5 percent stake in Enea for sale: sources
April 10, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche put EBRD's 2.5 percent stake in Enea for sale: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Deutsche Bank logo is seen outside a building in Luxembourg, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

WARSAW (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is selling European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s EBRD.UL 2.5 percent stake in Polish utility Enea ENAE.WA, with buyer interest hovering around 14.75 zlotys ($4.89) per share, three market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

According to sources, 11 million Enea shares have been put on the block, valuing the stake at 162.3 million zlotys.

Enea trades at 15.07 zlotys per share, or 3.6-percent lower in Thursday trade on the Warsaw bourse.

Neither of the sides involved was available for comment. ($1 = 3.0159 Polish Zlotys)

Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski

