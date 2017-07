FILE PHOTO: A marked tree grows in Bialowieza forest, the last primeval forest in Europe, near Bialowieza village, Poland May 30, 2016.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's top court on Friday told Poland to immediately stop the large-scale logging of its primeval Bialowieza forest, a spokeswoman said.

The bloc says the logging goes against nature conservation laws and threatens an UNESCO World Heritage site.