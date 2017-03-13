FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Goal of multi-speed Europe is to break up EU: Poland's Kaczynski
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 13, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 5 months ago

Goal of multi-speed Europe is to break up EU: Poland's Kaczynski

European Council President Donald Tusk takes part in a news conference after being reappointed chairman of the European Council during a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 9, 2017.Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The idea of multi-speed Europe is nothing but an attempt to dismantle the European Union, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling party said on Monday.

"Today, the problem of multi-speed European Union, which is in fact a breaking up of its unity, becomes real," Kaczynski, the leader of the eurosceptic Law and Justice Party (PiS), told a briefing.

He also said that Thursday's reappointment of Poland's former prime minister Donald Tusk, Kaczynski's long-time political foe, for the European Council president, was a "black Thursday" for the EU.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Pawel Florkiewicz, Lidia Kelly, Justyna Pawlak and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.