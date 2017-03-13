Goal of multi-speed Europe is to break up EU: Poland's Kaczynski

WARSAW (Reuters) - The idea of multi-speed Europe is nothing but an attempt to dismantle the European Union, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling party said on Monday.

"Today, the problem of multi-speed European Union, which is in fact a breaking up of its unity, becomes real," Kaczynski, the leader of the eurosceptic Law and Justice Party (PiS), told a briefing.

He also said that Thursday's reappointment of Poland's former prime minister Donald Tusk, Kaczynski's long-time political foe, for the European Council president, was a "black Thursday" for the EU.