January 18, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Tusk: 'not very enthusiastic' about rule of law procedure on Poland

Poland's President Andrzej Duda and European Council President Donald Tusk (R) shake hands as they pose for a picture ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, said on Monday he was “not very enthusiastic” about Brussels launching a probe into the rule of law under a new conservative government in Warsaw.

Tusk, who chairs the meetings of leaders of 28 EU countries, said the situation in Poland was not on the agenda of the next such meeting planned in February and that he hoped it would not get to that later on either.

“I don not believe it’s a good idea to discuss the situation in Poland at the European Council,” Tusk said.

Asked whether the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm that launched the procedure against Poland, was wrong to do it, Tusk said he believed it had acted in good faith but that it could have achieved its goals by different means.

Reporting by Witkor Szary, Jan Strupczewski, Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
