Poland has much to do to prepare for euro entry: finance minister
February 21, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Poland has much to do to prepare for euro entry: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski gestures as he speaks during a budget debate at Parliament in Warsaw January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has still much to do to prepare for the euro entry and benefit most from it, Polish Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on Thursday.

“I cannot imagine being a deputy prime minister, finance minister or in politics at all the moment Poland enters the euro zone,” Rostowski said on radio RMF FM.

“We have much to do to prepare Poland for the euro entry, so the Poland can benefit from that,” he added.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday he expected Poland would be technically ready to join the euro by 2016, but did not give any indication of when entry might happen.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko

