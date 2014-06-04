Poland should discuss euro entry after 2015 election: president

Bronislaw Komorowski, President of the Republic of Poland, addresses the 68th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Altaffer/Pool

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland should start discussing euro adoption after the 2015 parliamentary election, President Bronislaw Komorowski said in a speech to parliament on Wednesday.

Komorowski said euro entry was necessary if Poland was to strengthen its position in Europe.

“We must face this challenge. (...) I have the opinion that this discussion should take place after the (2015) elections,” Komorowski said.

So far Poland has not set a date for swapping zlotys for euros, especially since public support for euro adoption has fallen significantly since the crises in euro zone economies such as Greece and Ireland.

But Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region in March led some in Warsaw to advocate joining the euro as a way of enhancing national security.