FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland should discuss euro entry after 2015 election: president
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 4, 2014 / 1:49 PM / 3 years ago

Poland should discuss euro entry after 2015 election: president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bronislaw Komorowski, President of the Republic of Poland, addresses the 68th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mary Altaffer/Pool

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland should start discussing euro adoption after the 2015 parliamentary election, President Bronislaw Komorowski said in a speech to parliament on Wednesday.

Komorowski said euro entry was necessary if Poland was to strengthen its position in Europe.

“We must face this challenge. (...) I have the opinion that this discussion should take place after the (2015) elections,” Komorowski said.

So far Poland has not set a date for swapping zlotys for euros, especially since public support for euro adoption has fallen significantly since the crises in euro zone economies such as Greece and Ireland.

But Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region in March led some in Warsaw to advocate joining the euro as a way of enhancing national security.

Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.