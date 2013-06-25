Polish hospitals, offices evacuated after fake bomb threats

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish officials evacuated hundreds of people on Tuesday from 21 hospitals and offices in several cities, including Warsaw, after receiving what turned out to be fake bomb threats, the interior minister said.

“There is no danger to human life and health. These alarms turned out to be false,” Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz told reporters. “We receive false bomb threats every day, but the scale in this case was incomparable.”

Police in cities around Poland ordered public facilities, including hospitals and prosecutors’ offices, to be evacuated after receiving a series of threatening emails.

TV broadcasts showed police officers with sniffer dogs inspecting cars parked outside several hospitals.

Sienkiewicz did not comment on the threats or their motivation.

Broadcaster TVN24 said at least one of the notes included the phrase “We will deal with you!”

Those behind the threats face up to eight years in jail.