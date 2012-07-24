FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Explosion rocks PGE power plant in southern Poland
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 24, 2012 / 11:17 PM / 5 years ago

Explosion rocks PGE power plant in southern Poland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - A coal dust explosion hit Poland’s top utility PGE Turow lignite power plant late on Tuesday, sparking a fire that caused a shutdown of three out of eight blocks of the plant responsible for 7 percent of the country’s power supply.

Thirty-five units of firemen were fighting the blaze after the blast at the 2.1 gigawatt plant’s coal transportation system that lightly injured four, but causing no casualties.

The firemen and staff were assessing the damage that potentially could cause a power deficit in the southwestern part of European Union’s largest eastern member.

“The power blocks are not on fire,” Roman Walkowiak, the plant’s director, told state television. He said the explosion was caused by coal dust.

“If the coal transportation system for blocks 5 and 6 is damaged then there might be a problem in southwestern Poland and the power shortage may by large,” Walkowiak added.

One of the blocks had been shut down earlier due to maintenance at the plant in the city of Bogatynia.

Turow is one of Poland’s most modern plants after a complete make-over that finished in 2005.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by M.D. Golan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.