Poland PM sacks deputy finmin over remark on 'toxic' small lenders
March 9, 2016 / 7:36 AM / in 2 years

Poland PM sacks deputy finmin over remark on 'toxic' small lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s prime minister has dismissed Deputy Finance Minister Konrad Raczkowski, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, over his comments that a few small lenders were destined to fail.

“We can confirm that Raczkowski has been dismissed by the prime minister,” the ministry’s press office said.

Earlier this month, Raczkowski said that a few small Polish lenders were “toxic” and would go bankrupt later this year. In response, the financial regulator KNF said the banking sector was stable and effective.

In November last year, the financial regulator submitted a bankruptcy filing for small lender SK Bank, which had about 3.5 billion zlotys ($890 million) of assets.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Hugh Lawson

