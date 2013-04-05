FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom-Europol Gaz deal does not mean gas link will be built: PGNiG
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 5, 2013 / 10:47 AM / in 4 years

Gazprom-Europol Gaz deal does not mean gas link will be built: PGNiG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo of Russian natural gas producer Gazprom is seen on an advertisement in front of the White House in Moscow February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

WARSAW (Reuters) - The agreement signed by Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM) and Poland’s Europol Gaz regarding the second segment of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is just a feasibility study and does not mean the investment will be carried out, Europol Gaz said.

“This is just a document regarding a feasibility study and does not mean that the gas link will be built,” Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa, deputy chairman of Europol Gaz supervisory board and chief executive at Poland’s gas monopoly PGNiG PGN.WA told Reuters.

The Russian gas export monopoly said on Friday it signed with Europol Gaz an initial agreement to build a second segment of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which would go via Poland to Slovakia and Hungary.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.