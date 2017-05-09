No risk to Russian gas transit via Poland: regulator

WARSAW (Reuters) - There will be no disruption to Russian natural gas supply to Germany via the Yamal-Europe Pipeline after Poland ends its own purchases from Russia's Gazprom, the head of Polish energy market regulator URE said.

The 4,200 km pipeline delivers around 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Europe.

A transit deal with Poland expires in 2019 while Poland's contract to buy up to 10.2 bcm of gas from Gazprom per year expires in 2022 and Warsaw has said it will not be renewed.

"I'm observing a willingness, presented by the Russians, to link these two contracts. I do not see any grounds for this," Maciej Bando, the head of URE, told Reuters. He said Germany would continue to receive gas through the pipeline.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) aims to switch from Russian gas after 2022 to deliveries from Norway via a new pipeline and to more liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies.

The 2022 deadline might be threatened if preparations are delayed further, Bando said.

A procedure known as "open season" to gauge market interest in the planned Norwegian pipeline was expected to be announced in March. Poland's gas system operator now expects it to begin by the end of June.

"If the procedure decisions continue to be postponed, then it seems that the 2022 deadline will be at risk," Bando said.

Russia also plans changes as it looks to double the capacity of the 55 bcm Nord Stream pipeline which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany.

Poland and Ukraine both oppose expansion of the Nord Stream pipeline while the European Commission has called on member states to reduce their reliance on Russian energy imports in the wake of Russia's 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea.