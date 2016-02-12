FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland wants to actively participate in solving migrant crisis
#World News
February 12, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

Poland wants to actively participate in solving migrant crisis

Polish Prime minister Beata Szydlo attends a joint news conference with her Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban (not pictured) after their meeting in Budapest, Hungary February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland wants to take an active role in solving the migrant crisis in Europe, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday.

“For Poland the permanent migrant quotas are not acceptable and we will discuss this. Poland wants to be an active EU member in solving this problem,” Szydlo said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

“I proposed that we take up a joint humanitarian project, and the Chancellor (Merkel) accepted the proposal,” Szydlo added.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Caroline Copley; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary

