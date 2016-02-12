Poland wants to actively participate in solving migrant crisis

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland wants to take an active role in solving the migrant crisis in Europe, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday.

“For Poland the permanent migrant quotas are not acceptable and we will discuss this. Poland wants to be an active EU member in solving this problem,” Szydlo said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

“I proposed that we take up a joint humanitarian project, and the Chancellor (Merkel) accepted the proposal,” Szydlo added.