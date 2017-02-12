Security officers stand outside a rescue helicopter which is transporting Prime Minister Beata Szydlo after car accident in Oswiecim, Poland February 10, 2017. Forum via REUTERS

Firefighter officers inspect a site and Polish Prime Minister's Beata Szydlo's car after an accident in Oswiecim, Poland after car accident in Oswiecim, Poland February 10, 2017. Forum via REUTERS

WARSAW Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Sunday that the injuries she suffered in a car crash on Friday were not serious and that she hopes to leave hospital within the next few days.

"I am feeling very well, these are not serious injuries," she told public broadcaster TVP1 by telephone.

"When it comes to me, I could leave the hospital today, but this is a decision to be made by the doctors ... but I think, I hope that it is a decision that will be made within the next few days."

Szydlo's car struck a tree in a crash in southern Poland. No specific details of her injuries have been made public.

The accident raised security concerns, given that Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz was involved in a similar accident last month and President Andrzej Duda had a minor car bump last year. Both escaped injury. Szydlo's motorcade was also involved in a minor collision while on a visit to Israel.

On Saturday, Poland's Interior Ministry accused the media and political opposition of publicizing car accidents involving government officials more than in previous years.

Szydlo has been meeting officials and her colleagues while in the hospital, the government's spokesman earlier told the same television channel.

Szydlo said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel called with best wishes and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sent a letter.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alison Williams)