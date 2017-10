WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accepted the resignation of his deputy, Waldemar Pawlak, on Monday after Pawlak lost an internal election for leader of PSL, the junior coalition party, the government’s information bureau said.

Pawlak, who was also the economy minister, unexpectedly lost the battle for the PSL leadership to Janusz Piechocinski on Saturday. He announced he would step down from the government on Monday.