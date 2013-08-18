FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fate of Polish finance minister not known until November: deputy PM
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 18, 2013 / 7:04 PM / 4 years ago

Fate of Polish finance minister not known until November: deputy PM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Poland's Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Rostowski gestures prior to a meeting at the Finance Ministry in Warsaw March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will not decide whether to replace his finance minister until November, at the earliest, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Sunday.

Sources told Reuters on Friday Tusk was planning to dismiss Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski as part of a major cabinet reshuffle planned in a few months’ time to help rebuild the flagging support for the ruling Civic Platform party.

“In my opinion, whether Minister Rostowski will remain in the government will be decided in November at the earliest,” Piechocinski told public radio.

State television broadcaster TVP quoted a government spokesman as saying reports of Rostowski’s departure were mere speculation and no decisions about individual ministers would be made until the middle of the government’s four-year term, which started in November 2011.

Rostowski has been Poland’s finance minister for six years, making him the country’s longest-standing finance chief since the end of Communism in 1989.

He helped Poland keep its two-decade growth streak despite the global financial crisis. But Poland barely avoided recession earlier this year, forcing Rostowski to ask for a higher deficit and cut in public spending.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.