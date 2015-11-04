Polish election winner may present new government on Saturday

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Law and Justice party (PiS), which won an outright majority in parliamentary elections last month, may announce its new government on Saturday, the conservative party’s spokeswoman Elzbieta Witek said.

“If everything runs as smoothly as up to now, we should set the future government on Friday,” Witek told reporters on Wednesday. “If our political committee gathers on Friday evening, we will present the new government on Saturday.”