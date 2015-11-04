FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish election winner may present new government on Saturday
November 4, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Polish election winner may present new government on Saturday

The leader of Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) Jaroslaw Kaczynski and the candidate for prime minister Beata Szydlo celebrate after the exit poll results are announced in Warsaw, Poland October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Law and Justice party (PiS), which won an outright majority in parliamentary elections last month, may announce its new government on Saturday, the conservative party’s spokeswoman Elzbieta Witek said.

“If everything runs as smoothly as up to now, we should set the future government on Friday,” Witek told reporters on Wednesday. “If our political committee gathers on Friday evening, we will present the new government on Saturday.”

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Catherine Evans

