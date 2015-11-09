FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish election winner to present new cabinet at 0730 ET
#World News
November 9, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

Polish election winner to present new cabinet at 0730 ET

The leader of Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) Jaroslaw Kaczynski kisses the hand of the candidate for prime minister Beata Szydlo after the exit poll results are announced in Warsaw, Poland October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish election winner, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, plans to present the composition of the new cabinet at about 1230 GMT (0730 ET), the party’s spokeswoman Elzbieta Witek said on Monday.

The party called earlier on Monday a news conference for 1230 GMT (0730 ET) to be attended by PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski and the party’s candidate for prime minister Beata Szydlo.

As a result of the Oct 25 election, the Eurosceptic PiS has become the first party to win an outright majority in the Polish parliament since the fall of communism in 1989.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
