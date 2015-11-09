Polish election winner to present new cabinet at 0730 ET

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish election winner, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, plans to present the composition of the new cabinet at about 1230 GMT (0730 ET), the party’s spokeswoman Elzbieta Witek said on Monday.

The party called earlier on Monday a news conference for 1230 GMT (0730 ET) to be attended by PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski and the party’s candidate for prime minister Beata Szydlo.

As a result of the Oct 25 election, the Eurosceptic PiS has become the first party to win an outright majority in the Polish parliament since the fall of communism in 1989.