FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish PM Szydlo pledges more social spending in first 100 days
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 18, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Polish PM Szydlo pledges more social spending in first 100 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo walks in front of her cabinet ministers after receiving her nomination from President Andrzej Duda during a government swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s new prime minister Beata Szydlo said in a policy speech on Wednesday that her incoming government will raise family benefits, lower the retirement age and increase the personal tax allowance within the first 100 days since taking over power.

Szydlo’s conservative eurosceptics swept into power after an October election and are expected to win a confidence vote from parliament later on Wednesday.

“We must escape the middle income trap, increase economic growth,” she told deputies.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Anna Koper and Pawel Sobczak, writing by Marcin Goclowski, editing by Justyna Pawlak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.