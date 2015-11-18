Polish PM Szydlo pledges more social spending in first 100 days

Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo walks in front of her cabinet ministers after receiving her nomination from President Andrzej Duda during a government swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s new prime minister Beata Szydlo said in a policy speech on Wednesday that her incoming government will raise family benefits, lower the retirement age and increase the personal tax allowance within the first 100 days since taking over power.

Szydlo’s conservative eurosceptics swept into power after an October election and are expected to win a confidence vote from parliament later on Wednesday.

“We must escape the middle income trap, increase economic growth,” she told deputies.