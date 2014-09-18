FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PM designate says will be personnel changes in cabinet
September 18, 2014 / 1:48 PM / 3 years ago

Poland's PM designate says will be personnel changes in cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Polish parliament speaker Ewa Kopacz looks on after being nominated as new prime minister by President Bronislaw Komorowski (not pictured) in Warsaw September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s prime minister-designate Ewa Kopacz said she is ready to present her cabinet to President Bronislaw Komorowski later on Thursday and that there will be some personnel changes.

“I’ve completed the work on the mission that I had been given by the president. I can inform you that some of the current ministers will stay in post, while others will have to leave, unfortunately,” Kopacz told reporters.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe

