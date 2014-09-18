Poland's PM designate says will be personnel changes in cabinet

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s prime minister-designate Ewa Kopacz said she is ready to present her cabinet to President Bronislaw Komorowski later on Thursday and that there will be some personnel changes.
“I’ve completed the work on the mission that I had been given by the president. I can inform you that some of the current ministers will stay in post, while others will have to leave, unfortunately,” Kopacz told reporters.
Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe