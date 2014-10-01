FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish PM Kopacz wins confidence vote in parliament
October 1, 2014 / 6:14 PM / 3 years ago

Polish PM Kopacz wins confidence vote in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's newly appointed Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz presents her policy plans in Parliament in Warsaw October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/AGENCJA GAZETA

WARSAW (Reuters) - New Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz won a parliamentary vote of confidence on Wednesday.

Kopacz and her government were backed by 259 votes in the lower house of parliament, with 183 against and 7 abstentions. The vote was the final stage of procedures set out under the constitution for installing a new prime minister.

A 57-year old former pediatrician who until last month was speaker of parliament, Kopacz took over the prime minister’s job from her mentor Donald Tusk. He is heading to Brussels to become president of the European Council.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
