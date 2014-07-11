Polish parliament rejects no confidence motion in interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - The Polish parliament on Friday rejected a motion of no confidence in Interior Minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz.

Sienkiewicz has been under pressure to step down because of leaked recordings of him in conversation in a Warsaw restaurant with the central bank governor.

Two hundred and thirty five members of parliament voted to reject the motion, 213 backed the motion, while one refrained from voting. There are 460 members in the lower chamber of Polish parliament, which also known as the Sejm.