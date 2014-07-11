FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish parliament rejects no confidence motion in interior minister
#World News
July 11, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Polish parliament rejects no confidence motion in interior minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk (bottom, L) and his government's ministers attend a Parliament sitting in Warsaw July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW (Reuters) - The Polish parliament on Friday rejected a motion of no confidence in Interior Minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz.

Sienkiewicz has been under pressure to step down because of leaked recordings of him in conversation in a Warsaw restaurant with the central bank governor.

Two hundred and thirty five members of parliament voted to reject the motion, 213 backed the motion, while one refrained from voting. There are 460 members in the lower chamber of Polish parliament, which also known as the Sejm.

Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
