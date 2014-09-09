FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PM Tusk, heading for Brussels, submits resignation
September 9, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Poland's PM Tusk, heading for Brussels, submits resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrives for his last government meeting in Warsaw, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk submitted his resignation to the country’s president on Tuesday, in preparation for taking up the new job of head of the European Council later this year.

“I handed over the papers,” Polish television quoted Tusk as saying as he left a meeting with President Bronislaw Komorowski.

Komorowski is expected to formally accept Tusk’s resignation on Thursday and to invite parliamentary speaker Ewa Kopacz, the ruling coalition’s candidate for prime minister, to meet him for talks on forming a new government.

Under Poland’s constitution, the president nominates a prime minister. The prime minister-designate forms a new cabinet which is then submitted to a vote of confidence in parliament. The ruling coalition has a small majority in the legislature.

Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe

