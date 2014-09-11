FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish president accepts resignation of Brussels-bound PM Tusk
September 11, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Polish president accepts resignation of Brussels-bound PM Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk attends a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland at the World War Two Westerplatte Memorial in Gdansk September 1, 2014 REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski accepted the government’s resignation on Thursday, clearing the way for Prime Minister Donald Tusk to take up the new job of head of the European Council later this year.

The president will invite parliamentary speaker Ewa Kopacz, the ruling coalition’s candidate for prime minister, to meet him for talks on forming a new government.

Under Poland’s constitution, the president nominates a prime minister. The prime minister-designate forms a new cabinet which is then submitted to a vote of confidence in parliament. The ruling coalition has a small majority in the legislature.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
