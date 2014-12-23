FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish stats office head says does not see much slowdown in fourth quarter GDP
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 23, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Polish stats office head says does not see much slowdown in fourth quarter GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish economic growth will likely stay at a level close to 3.3 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the statistics office head Janusz Witkowski said on Tuesday after the release of weaker than expected retail sales data for November.

“I do not expect a big slowdown in gross domestic product (GDP) pace in the fourth quarter. It (will be) rather at a level close to that from the third quarter,” Witkowski told reporters.

Statistics office deputy head Halina Dmochowska, also present, said that she did not expect inflation to accelerate in the coming months.

Reporting by Michal Janusz; Writing Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.