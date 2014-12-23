Polish stats office head says does not see much slowdown in fourth quarter GDP

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish economic growth will likely stay at a level close to 3.3 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the statistics office head Janusz Witkowski said on Tuesday after the release of weaker than expected retail sales data for November.

“I do not expect a big slowdown in gross domestic product (GDP) pace in the fourth quarter. It (will be) rather at a level close to that from the third quarter,” Witkowski told reporters.

Statistics office deputy head Halina Dmochowska, also present, said that she did not expect inflation to accelerate in the coming months.